UK banks take flak for handling of rate hikes
Lenders accused of hiking mortgage rates but not sharing benefits of higher rates with savers
06 July 2023 - 15:17
An equity analyst at Berenberg has come to the defence of British lenders amid criticism over the sector’s handling of a surge in central bank interest rates, saying the companies are not amplifying the pain inflicted on borrowers.
Accusations that lenders are hiking mortgage rates while failing to share the benefits of higher rates with savers are only “superficially true,” Peter Richardson wrote in a client note. Banks are, in fact, helping to spare homeowners from even heavier burdens when they renegotiate new deals to replace expiring fixed-rate contracts, he said. ..
