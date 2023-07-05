Lesetja Kganyago says rate hikes will end, but cannot say when
‘We have to sort out the national logistics system so the movements of goods is affordable once again,’ Kganyago says
06 July 2023 - 11:44
Pain from SA’s high interest rates will ease as inflation slows, said Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago, while warning that price pressures may prove stubborn.
“This will come to an end at some point,” he said on Wednesday in an interview on 702 Radio. “What will that point be? It would be the point where we see that inflation is converging towards what we consider to be a level that is consistent with price stability, which for us is 4.5%.”..
