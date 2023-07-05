Jacob Zuma represents Belarus at carbon credits meeting in Zimbabwe
Suspended Western Cape High Court judge president John Hlophe, who tried to pressure judges to rule in favour of Zuma, is also there
06 July 2023 - 10:49
Former president Jacob Zuma will represent Belarus at a Zimbabwe conference on the trade in African carbon credits, according to the organisers of the event.
Zuma, who was seen entering the event venue in Victoria Falls, is due to deliver a “special presentation” on behalf of the Belarusian African Foreign Trade Association (Bafta), of which he is a board member, on Friday, according to the agenda of the Africa Voluntary Carbon Credits Market (AVCCM) forum. ..
