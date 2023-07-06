German firms warn SA visa mess threatens 100,000 jobs
06 July 2023 - 15:56 Antony Sguazzin
Delays in processing applications by overseas workers is placing the operations of many offshsore companies with operations in SA at risk, accordingto the Southern African-German Chamber of Commerce and Industry. Picture: BLOOMBERG
The gridlock affecting work-permit applications in SA is limiting expansion by German companies in the country and threatening operations that support 100,000 jobs, an industry association said.
While the country is taking steps to improve an approval system and make it easier and quicker to get permits, the snarl-up that was worsened by the Covid-19 pandemic has limited the entry of skilled workers. Between 2014 and 2021 just 25,298 skilled-worker permits were approved.
“The visa matter spans the entire hierarchy of German business in SA” ranging from CEOs to technicians, the Southern African-German Chamber of Commerce and Industry said on Thursday in a response to questions. “This is of course not only a concern to German business but also to the country itself” as German companies operating in SA provide jobs for 100,000 people along their supply chains, the chamber said.
Companies operating in SA struggle to find skilled workers, a result of a dysfunctional education system and worsened by emigration. Volkswagen and BMW operate factories in the country and the chamber has more than 600 member companies. Andreas Peschke, Germany’s ambassador, has previously estimated that German companies account for 10% of SA’s export income.
Germany is the country’s third-biggest single-country trade partner after China and the US, with two-way movement exceeding $20bn last year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.
Companies not being able to get permits for executives at local subsidiaries is endangering investment and “the same goes for technicians not being able to enter the country, while there are no skilled workers available to service machinery,” the chamber said.
The group said while there have been improvements this year, its members had more than 100 open work-permit applications in the second half of last year. In one case it took about 18 months to get a permit for an MD and the owners of one company sold up after their visa was rejected despite 30 years of doing business in the nation.
The visa-approval process remains opaque and offers from the chamber to help improve the process and digitise it have not been responded to, the German chamber said.
Siyabulela Qoza, a spokesperson for the department of home affairs, didn’t respond immediately.
