Convicted trader a step closer having judgment overturned
Tom Hayes, found guilty over Libor scandal, seeks review of sentence
06 July 2023 - 18:30
Tom Hayes, the former UBS Group and Citigroup trader who became the face of the Libor scandal, has won a shot at overturning his UK criminal conviction.
The Criminal Cases Review Commission, which probes suspected miscarriages of justice, said it had referred his case to the Court of Appeal after a lengthy review, according to a statement on Thursday...
