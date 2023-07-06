Alphabet’s loses its mass appeal of a year ago
Alphabet lags its megacap rivals, selling for about 19 times estimated earnings, compared to Nvidia at 49 times and Amazon at about 42
06 July 2023 - 17:34
Once one of the highest-rated stocks on Wall Street, Alphabet is getting a cooler reception from analysts after rallying 35% in 2023.
The internet search giant has 47 buy ratings, the lowest in at least three years, among the 55 analysts tracked by Bloomberg that cover it. While that still reflects more optimism than many other companies in the Nasdaq 100, it’s well below the unanimous approval Alphabet had a year ago, showing that some analysts believe its rebound from a November low is running out of steam. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now