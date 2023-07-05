Twitter settles retaliation case
Labour board rules that an employee was illegally punished for protesting at the return-to-office rule
05 July 2023 - 17:07
Twitter has settled with a former employee who US labour board prosecutors concluded was illegally punished for protesting against its return-to-office mandate.
Software engineer Alexis Camacho claimed the company put them on administrative leave in retaliation for posting a message urging co-workers to take collective action against the company’s return-to-office policy. ..
