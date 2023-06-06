Paris foregoes pretty trees for ones that can tough it out
05 July 2023 - 05:00 Jenny Che
People cool off under trees at the Trocadero garden during the 2022 heatwave in Paris. Picture: MUSTAFA YALCIN/GETTY IMAGES
The guiding principle for planting trees in Paris has historically been an aesthetic one: find trees that are beautiful and have large canopies, the better to line the city’s picturesque streets and provide ample shade to pedestrians.
This tradition, passed down since the 19th century from Baron Haussmann, has dotted the capital with plane, chestnut, linden and Japanese pagoda trees, including on the Champs-Elysées, in front of the Invalides and along the Seine.
But as the city prepares for rising temperatures in the coming decades, it is announcing plans that consider a new factor: trees that are more resistant to heat.
“We’re going to diversify our trees ahead of climate change and an increasing number of heatwaves,” said Christophe Najdovski, the deputy mayor for green spaces. “We need species that will be able to handle the stress of not having water.”
Providing more green space is a core component of Paris’s new urbanism plan, adopted by the city council recently. The project advances mayor Anne Hidalgo’s vision for a “bioclimatic” city that sees plants emerging from roofs and public squares, as well as the creation of more public housing.
That includes planting 170,000 trees by 2026 — and keeping them alive. Pledges to plant more trees have been popular responses in cities around the world for good reason: trees absorb carbon, combat air pollution and alleviate urban heat.
But while municipal tree campaigns are easy to back, authorities sometimes fail to follow up on their ambitious goals. A lack of planning and funding for maintenance means that some trees do not reach maturity. Climate change also plays a major role.
In Madrid, only a fifth of saplings planted in one section of the Bosque Metropolitano, a woodland that will encircle the Spanish capital, survived seasons of drought. And in Copenhagen, unanticipated costs led officials to cut corners and plant trees in peripheral sites rather than in streets, where they are most needed.
Among the heat-resilient trees Paris may plant more of are the Turkish hazel, the Montpellier maple, the European nettle tree and the holm oak, all of which, like the plane tree, are already present in the capital. But beech, many of which are located in the Parc André Citroën in the 15th arrondissement, have adapted less well and are likely to fare better in more humid climates.
Officials are wary of overreliance on just a few species, which would make them more vulnerable to disease, and are studying others that could be planted for the first time in Paris. A preliminary guide, with suggestions on where each species could be placed as well as their water and sunlight needs, is already online. The city plans to expand the guide to include 180 species by the end of the year.
Asked what measures the city will take to ensure the survival of Paris’s newly planted trees, officials pointed to a long-standing protocol to water them every two weeks for the first three years. They are supported by stakes and, occasionally, a metal girdle to protect them from dogs. About 100 new trees also outfitted with probes to measure water stress. The measures may ensure more trees make it through adolescence but — with a young tree requiring up to 50l of water a week — might still put some new plantings at risk during the hottest, driest parts of the year.
“Planting a tree means you have to take care of it,” said Sylvain Montesinos, a member of the city’s trees and forest office. “We make sure that they’re growing well, and there are some that don’t make it past the three years. But at that point we expect them to be self-sufficient.”
The city says it is already well on its way to reaching its tree-planting goal. More than 25,000 were planted between last November and April, including 800 on the city’s streets. Paris expects to reach a third of its target of 170,000 by the end of the planting season this year.
The new urbanism plan, which will be reviewed by the French government and is expected to come into effect late in 2024 or early 2025, also calls for 300ha of additional green space, including a new park that would span the lower-income La Chapelle et La Villette neighbourhoods at the northern edge of the city. In addition, the city hopes to open up some private gardens, including those of the Val-de-Grace military hospital in the 5th arrondissement and the former Reille convent in the 14th, to the public.
