Moderna gains foothold to make mRNA vaccines in China
US-based developer of an mRNA vaccine for Covid-19 reportedly may invest about $1bn in China
05 July 2023 - 17:05
Moderna will push towards producing messenger RNA vaccines for China, seeking a foothold in the world’s second-largest pharmaceutical market even as geopolitical tensions rise.
Moderna signed a memorandum of understanding and land collaboration agreement on Wednesday to work towards researching, developing and producing mRNA vaccines in China, according to a statement...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now