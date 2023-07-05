Meta’s Threads app will not be available in EU
Meta is waiting for more guidance about new EU rules that govern large online platforms
Meta Platforms’ Threads app — the social network rolling out this week to take on Twitter — won’t be offered in the EU as the company works out how data sharing between the new platform and its Instagram app will be regulated.
Meta is waiting for more guidance about the Digital Markets Act (DMA), new EU competition rules that govern how large online platforms use their market power, a person familiar with the matter said, asking not to be identified discussing the company’s thinking. The European Commission is discussing the regulations with companies and is expected to give more guidance in September...
