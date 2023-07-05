Fed minutes point to more rate hikes ahead after June pause
Federal Reserve officials backed June pause, but were less united than unanimous decision suggested
05 July 2023 - 20:54
Federal Reserve officials were less united at their June meeting than their unanimous decision suggested, as some favoured interest rate increases but went along with the move to leave policy unchanged.
“Almost all participants judged it appropriate or acceptable to maintain the target range for the federal funds rate at 5% to 5.25%,” minutes from the June 13-14 meeting said. “Some participants indicated that they favoured raising the target range for the federal funds rate 25 basis points (bps) at this meeting or that they could have supported such a proposal.”..
