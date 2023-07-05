Crucial skills shortage hampers SA growth but this looks set to change
One study projects that a moderate increase in skilled migration could lift SA’s GDP by 1.2%
05 July 2023 - 10:21
SA has begun taking steps to resolve what the presidency believes is the biggest impediment to growth after persistent blackouts: an acute shortage of skills.
A raft of changes to simplify the rules governing the snarled up and Byzantine work permit regime were submitted to the state legal adviser last week and are expected to be passed into law in coming months, said Saul Musker, director of strategy and delivery support in the presidency...
