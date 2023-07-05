Adidas’ only female executive board member steps down
Amanda Rajkumar is the latest senior woman to head out the door at the German sportswear maker
05 July 2023 - 22:11 Deirdre Hipwell
Picture: REUTERS
Adidas says Amanda Rajkumar will step down from the executive board after deciding not to extend her term, leaving the company facing a fresh diversity challenge.
Rajkumar joined Adidas as head of global human resources, people and culture at the beginning of 2021, and is the only woman on the board. She’s also the latest senior woman to leave the German sportswear maker and follows others including global marketing head Vicky Free out the door.
When Rajkumar moved to Adidas she joined a senior leadership team that consisted only of white males. At the time Adidas was facing scrutiny after her predecessor Karen Parkin resigned following criticism from black employees who said the company ignored their concerns.
Since then, Adidas became engulfed in a scandal when its highly successful partnership with Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, imploded after the rapper unleashed a string of hateful and antisemetic remarks.
Bjorn Gulden was hired from rival Puma as CEO to try to repair the damage and turn around the sports brand. He has been shaking up the management team since he joined in January.
Adidas said that Michelle Robertson, a senior vice-president for workplaces and global functions at Adidas, will assume responsibility for Rajkumar’s role on an interim basis. She will report directly to Gulden.
There are six women on Adidas’s 16-strong supervisory board.
Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Adidas’ only female executive board member steps down
Amanda Rajkumar is the latest senior woman to head out the door at the German sportswear maker
Adidas says Amanda Rajkumar will step down from the executive board after deciding not to extend her term, leaving the company facing a fresh diversity challenge.
Rajkumar joined Adidas as head of global human resources, people and culture at the beginning of 2021, and is the only woman on the board. She’s also the latest senior woman to leave the German sportswear maker and follows others including global marketing head Vicky Free out the door.
When Rajkumar moved to Adidas she joined a senior leadership team that consisted only of white males. At the time Adidas was facing scrutiny after her predecessor Karen Parkin resigned following criticism from black employees who said the company ignored their concerns.
Since then, Adidas became engulfed in a scandal when its highly successful partnership with Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, imploded after the rapper unleashed a string of hateful and antisemetic remarks.
Bjorn Gulden was hired from rival Puma as CEO to try to repair the damage and turn around the sports brand. He has been shaking up the management team since he joined in January.
Adidas said that Michelle Robertson, a senior vice-president for workplaces and global functions at Adidas, will assume responsibility for Rajkumar’s role on an interim basis. She will report directly to Gulden.
There are six women on Adidas’s 16-strong supervisory board.
Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
Heady days of the sneaker bubble are long gone
Sars accuses Adidas of tax evasion
Adidas upbeat despite slow quarterly sales
Beyoncé gives Adidas a new headache
Former Adidas boss Rorsted paid €16m for stepping down
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.