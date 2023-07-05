News

Adidas’ only female executive board member steps down

Amanda Rajkumar is the latest senior woman to head out the door at the German sportswear maker

05 July 2023 - 22:11 Deirdre Hipwell
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

Adidas says Amanda Rajkumar will step down from the executive board after deciding not to extend her term, leaving the company facing a fresh diversity challenge. 

Rajkumar joined Adidas as head of global human resources, people and culture at the beginning of 2021, and is the only woman on the board. She’s also the latest senior woman to leave the German sportswear maker and follows others including global marketing head Vicky Free out the door. 

When Rajkumar moved to Adidas she joined a senior leadership team that consisted only of white males. At the time Adidas was facing scrutiny after her predecessor Karen Parkin resigned following criticism from black employees who said the company ignored their concerns. 

Since then, Adidas became engulfed in a scandal when its highly successful partnership with Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, imploded after the rapper unleashed a string of hateful and antisemetic remarks. 

Bjorn Gulden was hired from rival Puma as CEO to try to repair the damage and turn around the sports brand. He has been shaking up the management team since he joined in January.

Adidas said that Michelle Robertson, a senior vice-president for workplaces and global functions at Adidas, will assume responsibility for Rajkumar’s role on an interim basis. She will report directly to Gulden. 

There are six women on Adidas’s 16-strong supervisory board. 

Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
Adidas’ only female executive board member steps ...
News
2.
India boosts lending to Africa as Modi pushes for ...
News
3.
Fed minutes point to more rate hikes ahead after ...
News
4.
Twitter settles retaliation case
News
5.
Moderna gains foothold to make mRNA vaccines in ...
News

Related Articles

Heady days of the sneaker bubble are long gone

Opinion

Sars accuses Adidas of tax evasion

National

Adidas upbeat despite slow quarterly sales

Companies

Beyoncé gives Adidas a new headache

Opinion

Former Adidas boss Rorsted paid €16m for stepping down

News

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.