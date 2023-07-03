News

Rivian’s electric delivery vans for Amazon arrive in Europe

Amazon will roll out more than 300 delivery vans in the coming weeks to German cities

04 July 2023 - 17:34 Ed Ludlow

Rivian Automotive has started delivering the electric vans it makes for Amazon.com to Europe in the electric vehicle (EV) maker’s first commercial shipments outside the US.

Amazon will roll out more than 300 delivery vans in the coming weeks to German cities including Munich, Berlin and Düsseldorf. Rivian’s largest shareholder and biggest customer has ordered 100,000 vans to be delivered by the end of the decade. ..

