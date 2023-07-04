JPMorgan warns on new-home sales in UK
The firm says it reiterates its cautious stance on the UK homebuilding sector
04 July 2023 - 16:44
An analyst at JPMorgan Chase has added his voice to warnings about the outlook for new-home sales in the UK as surging interest rates squeeze would-be buyers.
A “potential softening in sales rates from here, given the uncertainty on rates, puts the 2024 volume recovery in jeopardy,” Rajesh Patki wrote in a note to clients. He downgraded Persimmon to neutral, having recommended clients buy the stock for more than three years. ..
