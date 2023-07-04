Jens Stoltenberg to stay on as Nato chief for another year
Several countries have been eager to pick a woman to head Nato, but the bloc’s members have been unable to agree on a successor
04 July 2023 - 13:32
Jens Stoltenberg will serve another year as Nato secretary-general after member states agreed to extend his term, as the military alliance continues to confront Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, according to a statement on Nato’s website.
“I am honoured by the decision of Nato allies to extend my term as secretary-general,” Stoltenberg said in the statement. “The transatlantic bond between Europe and North America has ensured our freedom and security for nearly 75 years, and in a more dangerous world, our great alliance is more important than ever.”..
