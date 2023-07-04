Japan aims to be home for top AI companies
The prime minister has stepped up support of the domestic semiconductor sector
04 July 2023 - 17:00
Japan is laying the groundwork to become home to some of the world’s top companies in artificial intelligence (AI), the country’s economy minister Yasutoshi Nishimura told a group of University of Tokyo students on Tuesday.
That includes supporting promising start-ups and big enterprises, as well as pushing forward discussions on universal basic income as AI makes more jobs obsolete, he said at a symposium. “People will have more time” when robots, drones, self-driving vehicles and other devices do more as AI evolves, he said. ..
