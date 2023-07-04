HSBC returns to Indian market
Private banking operation is aimed at professionals, entrepreneurs and their families
04 July 2023 - 16:07
HSBC Holdings says it has begun private banking operations in India in its return to that market. Europe’s largest lender is targeting the rising number of rich people there.
The business is aimed at professionals, entrepreneurs and their families with investable assets of more than $2m, the London-based bank said in a statement on Tuesday. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now