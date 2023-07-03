Hong Kong offers bounty for eight activists abroad
Authorities offer combined reward of more than $1m and encourage suspects' families to provide information
04 July 2023 - 13:52
Hong Kong’s CEO, John Lee, pledged a lifetime of police pursuit for eight democracy activists who fled abroad to evade national security charges, one day after authorities placed a HK$1m ($127,650) bounty on each of them.
The first rewards to be issued in relation to security crimes were announced, along with arrest warrants, by chief superintendent Steve Li on Monday. They apply to former lawmakers Nathan Law, Dennis Kwok, and Ted Hui, lawyer Kevin Yam as well as activists Finn Lau, Anna Kwok, Elmer Yuan and unionist Mung Siu-tat. ..
