Energy crisis could cut SA GDP growth by 320 bps
Reserve Bank research adds likelihood of load-shedding remains high into 2024 as new investment and maintenance of plants will take as long as 18 months to be completed
04 July 2023 - 17:15
SA’s energy crisis may have reduced the nation’s economic growth rate by as much as 3.2 percentage points last year and is likely to dampen output until at least early 2024, according to the central bank.
Eskom in May was finally been able to ease the amount of load-shedding as it got to grips with its ailing coal-fired plants, boosting generating capacity. Still, Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago has estimated the supply disruptions will cut 2 percentage points off output growth in 2023...
