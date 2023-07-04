SA is the first on the continent to require that digital asset exchanges secure licences
SA will require that crypto exchanges in the country operate with licences by the end of 2023, according to the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA).
The body has received about 20 applications since opening for licences a few weeks ago, with more expected before the deadline of November 30, FSCA commissioner Unathi Kamlana said in an interview. The regulator plans to take “enforcement action” that could see the firms being closed down or fined, if they continue to operate without a licence past the deadline, Kamlana said. ..
Crypto exchanges need licences by end-2023 to operate, SA says
