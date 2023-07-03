Credit Suisse loses bid to block Mozambique trial
Country alleges the Swiss bank turned a blind eye to corrupt bankers in decade-old deals
04 July 2023 - 16:13
Credit Suisse lost its bid to block an impending trial over allegations of wrongdoings in a multibillion-dollar boat-financing scandal in Mozambique.
A UK high court judge on Monday refused to strike out the case brought by the Mozambican government. It alleges the Swiss bank ignored red flags and turned a blind eye to the corruption of its own bankers in deals struck a decade ago that were intended to fund a new coastal patrol force and tuna fishing fleet in the African nation. ..
