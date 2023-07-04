News

Chinese scientist who edited babies’ genes aims to fix Alzheimer’s

04 July 2023 - 10:38 Agency Staff

The Chinese scientist who was at the centre of global condemnation for altering babies’ genes wants to use a similar technique to prevent Alzheimer’s disease.

Prof He Jiankui, who shocked the world in 2018 by announcing he had altered the genes of embryos to make them resistant to HIV, is now proposing to test whether a particular genetic mutation confers protection against the most common cause of dementia...

