BYD picks Brazil for its first EV plant outside Asia
Chinese giant seeks to extend its geographical reach amid a global surge in sales
BYD will invest 3-billion reais ($624m) in Brazil to build its first electric-car plant outside Asia as the Chinese giant seeks to extend its geographical reach amid a global surge in sales.
The fully electric and plug-in hybrid maker — which rivals Tesla as the world’s largest producer of electric vehicles (EVs) — plans to build a production complex in the northeastern state of Bahia, according to a statement on Tuesday. The plant will include hybrid and electric car production, a unit focused on chassis for electric buses and trucks, and one to process lithium and iron phosphate for the international market. Operations are expected to start by 2024. ..
