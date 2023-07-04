Alibaba explores options for video entertainment assets
Possibilities include injecting Youku and Tudou into Alibaba Pictures, say insiders
04 July 2023 - 17:36
Alibaba Group Holding is exploring options for its video entertainment assets, according to informed sources, as the Chinese tech giant wades deeper into its plan to revamp its structure.
The company is conducting a strategic review of video streaming platforms Youku and Tudou, said the sources, asking not to be identified. One option being considered is to inject the assets into Alibaba Pictures Group and bolster the business scope of the Hong Kong-listed company, they said. ..
