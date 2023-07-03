This comes as managers everywhere are fretting about productivity and losing touch with employees
In Harare, Zimbabwe, home to the world’s biggest stock market rally, the gains come at breakneck speed: 5%, 10%, even 20% in a single session. Tally them up, and the market is up an astonishing 800% on the year.
But in a country where up is often down and the next currency crisis is always just around the corner, the furious rally is a cause for concern, not jubilation. It’s a telltale sign, market observers here say, that investors are bracing for an inflation spiral and seeking a hedge to protect the value of their money. Consumer prices are climbing at an annual pace of over 100%, sparking jitters in a nation where the scars of hyperinflation run deep...
Zimbabwean stock market’s 800% rally a cause for concern
Market observers say investors are bracing for an inflation spiral and seeking a hedge to protect the value of their money
