The world’s 500 richest people added $852bn to their fortunes in the first half of 2023.
Each member of the Bloomberg Billionaires Index made an average of $14m per day over the past six months, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. It was the best half-year for billionaires since the back half of 2020, when the economy rebounded from a Covid-induced slump...
The world’s 500 richest people see their wealth surge
It was the best half-year for billionaires since the back half of 2020, when the economy rebounded from a Covid-induced slump
