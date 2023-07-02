It was the best half-year for billionaires since the back half of 2020, when the economy rebounded from a Covid-induced slump.
Nike sits on $8.5bn mountain of unsold stock with its share price down 37% from its peak in November 2020
Argentines are saving in dollars and making more and more transactions in dollars
Tesla and BYD set sales records in the second quarter, widening their lead as the world’s best-selling electric-car makers.
Elon Musk-led Tesla delivered 466,140 cars worldwide, beating Wall Street estimates. BYD, China’s top-selling car brand, posted its best quarter, selling 700,244 fully electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Tesla and Chinese rival BYD post record quarterly sales
Musk group delivers 466,140 cars worldwide, but China’s top brand eclipses that with record quarterly sales of 700,244
Tesla and BYD set sales records in the second quarter, widening their lead as the world’s best-selling electric-car makers.
Elon Musk-led Tesla delivered 466,140 cars worldwide, beating Wall Street estimates. BYD, China’s top-selling car brand, posted its best quarter, selling 700,244 fully electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.