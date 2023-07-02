This comes as managers everywhere are fretting about productivity and losing touch with employees
Switzerland’s financial regulator is investigating Thomas Gottstein, the former CEO of Credit Suisse, for his role in the implosion of a $10bn group of funds linked to disgraced financier Lex Greensill, according to a report published in SonntagsBlick.
The Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (Finma) triggered enforcement proceedings against four unnamed former Credit Suisse staffers after concluding in February that the lender “seriously breached” its risk-management obligations in the Greensill Capital supply-chain financing affair. ..
Swiss regulator probes former Credit Suisse CEO
Gottstein investigated for his role in the implosion of a $10bn group of funds linked to disgraced financier Lex Greensill
