Shedding light on aspartame as cancer warning looms

WHO expected to deem artificial sweetener as ‘possibly carcinogenic to humans’

03 July 2023 - 05:00 Low De Wei

The World Health Organisation (WHO) will declare one of the world’s most widely used artificial sweeteners, found in thousands of sugar-free foods from soft drinks to jelly and chewing gum, as potentially cancer-causing next month.

Aspartame will be deemed “possibly carcinogenic to humans” by the WHO’s International Agency for Research on Cancer, Reuters reported...

