People who have lost weight wonder whether they will need to bear side effects or decades or risk relapse
A post-Putin world may reshape the oil landscape, from potential price wars to unexpected supply disruptions
Argentines are saving in dollars and making more and more transactions in dollars
The World Health Organisation (WHO) will declare one of the world’s most widely used artificial sweeteners, found in thousands of sugar-free foods from soft drinks to jelly and chewing gum, as potentially cancer-causing next month.
Aspartame will be deemed “possibly carcinogenic to humans” by the WHO’s International Agency for Research on Cancer, Reuters reported...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Shedding light on aspartame as cancer warning looms
WHO expected to deem artificial sweetener as ‘possibly carcinogenic to humans’
The World Health Organisation (WHO) will declare one of the world’s most widely used artificial sweeteners, found in thousands of sugar-free foods from soft drinks to jelly and chewing gum, as potentially cancer-causing next month.
Aspartame will be deemed “possibly carcinogenic to humans” by the WHO’s International Agency for Research on Cancer, Reuters reported...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.