SA puts muscle into efforts to get off greylist

The Treasury is leading talks with government departments, the Reserve Bank and regulators such as the FSCA

03 July 2023 - 11:20 Adelaide Changole and Loni Prinsloo

SA is intensifying efforts across key institutions to secure the country’s removal from the global financial watchdog’s so-called greylist, which denotes nations with shortcomings in tackling illicit financial flows.

“The implications are too ghastly to contemplate should we not be able to be removed from the greylist within the 24-month period,” Unathi Kamlana, commissioner at the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) said in an interview with Bloomberg last Thursday. “Our focus is on getting ourselves off.” ..

