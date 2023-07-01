The promotional video had footage of Brazil, Indonesia, Switzerland and the United Arab Emirates
President Cyril Ramaphosa has signed off on a 3% increase in the salaries of all public office bearers, according to a statement from the presidency.
The decision follows recommendations made by the Independent Commission for the Remuneration for Public Office Bearers that salaries of all public office bearers, including the likes of judges, magistrates and traditional leaders, be increased by 3.8% for the 2022/23 financial year, according to the statement dated July 1. ..
Public servants to get 3% salary bump
Pay accounts for almost a third of state spending and is crowding out expenditure on other priorities
