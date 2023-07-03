News

Philippines axes ad agency after tourism video shows other countries

Promotional video includes footage of Brazil, Indonesia, Switzerland and United Arab Emirates

03 July 2023 - 15:13 Manolo Serapio Jr

The Philippines’ tourism department said on Monday it terminated a contract with an advertising agency that used stock footage of other countries for a new tourism branding campaign.

The department said in a statement that it decided this after DDB Philippines had “publicly apologised, taken full responsibility and admitted in no uncertain terms, that nonoriginal materials were used” in a promotional video...

