The Philippines’ tourism department said on Monday it terminated a contract with an advertising agency that used stock footage of other countries for a new tourism branding campaign.
The department said in a statement that it decided this after DDB Philippines had “publicly apologised, taken full responsibility and admitted in no uncertain terms, that nonoriginal materials were used” in a promotional video...
Philippines axes ad agency after tourism video shows other countries
Promotional video includes footage of Brazil, Indonesia, Switzerland and United Arab Emirates
