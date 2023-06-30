News

Obesity drugs work wonders but quitting may be the hard part

BL Premium
03 July 2023 - 05:00 Naomi Kresge and Suzi Ring

Two years and more than 1-million prescriptions after Wegovy first went on sale, there is one taboo question for some doctors who prescribe the hit obesity drug: when can patients stop taking it? 

The new medicine by Novo Nordisk and others in the same class can melt away pounds that diet and exercise do not budge. But it does not change the underlying issues that drive metabolism, leaving newly lean people wondering whether they will need to bear the expense and the side effects of the drugs for decades or risk relapse. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.