Two years and more than 1-million prescriptions after Wegovy first went on sale, there is one taboo question for some doctors who prescribe the hit obesity drug: when can patients stop taking it?
The new medicine by Novo Nordisk and others in the same class can melt away pounds that diet and exercise do not budge. But it does not change the underlying issues that drive metabolism, leaving newly lean people wondering whether they will need to bear the expense and the side effects of the drugs for decades or risk relapse. ..
Obesity drugs work wonders but quitting may be the hard part
