French President Emmanuel Macron is counting on law enforcement to restore order after almost a week of nationwide riots touched off by a police officer’s fatal shooting of a teenager.
Macron met key cabinet ministers into the evening hours on Sunday in his latest attempt to craft a response to the violence, which is testing his authority and ability to carry out reforms. He is keeping about 45,000 police, special forces and armoured vehicles deployed to contain clashes that have left hundreds of public buildings and shops damaged or ransacked in cities including Paris, Marseille, Lyon and Strasbourg...
Macron banks on law enforcement to end nationwide riots
The French president met key cabinet ministers on Sunday in his latest attempt to craft a response to the violence
