Food costs rise again, shisa nyama index shows

Food prices in SA are on a tear yet again, underscoring central bank governor Lesetja Kganyago’s resolve to keep monetary policy tight for longer.
The cost of a basket of goods in Bloomberg’s SA shisa nyama index, designed to show the price of a traditional backyard braai in townships and rural areas, accelerated to 15% in June from a year earlier. That compares with 12% in May.
The acceleration reverses a three-month slowdown in price gains and is a blow for South Africans struggling with incessant power outages and a moribund economy.
Restaurant owners such as Khunou Nyakale haven’t been able to pass on the costs of items such as onions, which rose 97% in June, to consumers, prompting eateries to fire workers.
“It’s getting worse but then we’re just holding on,” said Nyakale, who runs two shisa nyama restaurants including Meat Meet in Soweto, as the smell of grilled meat wafted outside. Nyakale hasn’t raised prices, fearing that it will drive clients away and is instead banking on costs to moderate over the next 12 months.
Crunching data from the Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and Dignity (PMBEJD) group, Bloomberg’s index tracks the prices of some of the key ingredients in a shisa nyama — maize meal, onions, carrots, tomatoes, curry powder, salt, frozen chicken portions, beef and sausage.
To compile its survey, the PMBEJD’s data collectors track food prices on the shelves of 47 supermarkets and 32 butcheries that target the low-income market in the greater areas of Johannesburg, Durban, Cape Town, Pietermaritzburg, Springbok and Mtubatuba.
Food inflation slowed to 12% in May, according to Stats SA, while the headline number eased to a 13-month low of 6.3%. Still, the measure has been above the SA Reserve Bank’s target range since May last year, and that will prompt rate setters to keep monetary policy tight for longer, according to Kganyago.
Rising global food commodity prices, a weaker rand, and persistent power cuts imposed by Eskom are among the factors that have contributed to rising food prices in the country, research by the Bureau for Food and Agricultural Policy shows.
Higher input costs have forced farmers to reduce planting onions, according to Christo van der Rheede, CEO at Agri SA. The price of the vegetable may remain elevated for longer.
“We can’t cut out onions,” Nyakale said. “It compromises on what people come here for. They will definitely go somewhere else and then you’re done.”
Food costs rise again, shisa nyama index shows
The cost of a basket of goods for a township braai accelerated to 15% in June from a year earlier, compared with 12% in May
