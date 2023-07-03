Europe’s carmakers are starting to look like retail banks

It was the best half-year for billionaires since the back half of 2020, when the economy rebounded from a Covid-induced slump.
Nike sits on $8.5bn mountain of unsold stock with its share price down 37% from its peak in November 2020
Argentines are saving in dollars and making more and more transactions in dollars
Some of Europe’s biggest carmakers are looking more and more like retail banks.
Renault, Volkswagen and BMW are among those making a push into the business of taking customer deposits. They say it is a cheaper way to finance car leasing after an unprecedented rise in interest rates made corporate bond issuance — the primary means of funding in recent years — far less attractive...
