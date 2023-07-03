News

Europe’s carmakers are starting to look like retail banks

Some are taking customer deposits, which is seen as a cheaper way to finance car leasing

03 July 2023 - 16:13 Monica Raymunt, Abhinav Ramnarayan and Albertina Torsoli

Some of Europe’s biggest carmakers are looking more and more like retail banks.

Renault, Volkswagen and BMW are among those making a push into the business of taking customer deposits. They say it is a cheaper way to finance car leasing after an unprecedented rise in interest rates made corporate bond issuance — the primary means of funding in recent years — far less attractive...

