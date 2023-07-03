News

EU in favour of backing rights of remote workers

This comes as managers everywhere are fretting about productivity and losing touch with employees

03 July 2023 - 12:10 Irina Anghel

The EU is taking up the cause of work-from-home protections and rights.

More than 30 EU legislators have signed a document launched on Monday that would ultimately ensure access to co-working spaces, prohibit tracking workers’ computers at home and protect them from having to send or respond to emails outside working hours. ..

