A Bloomberg index that measures carry-trade returns from eight emerging markets, funded by short positions in the dollar, climbed 4.7% in the first half, and is now on track for the best yearly gain since 2017. Mexico’s peso has notched up carry-trade gains of 18%, while Hungary’s forint returned 15.4% and Brazil’s real 14%. The carry trade is a strategy that involves borrowing in countries with low interest rates to invest in higher-yielding assets and currencies...
Emerging market carry traders rack up the wins
Mexico’s peso has notched up carry-trade gains of 18%, while Hungary’s forint returned 15.4% and Brazil’s real 14%
Carry traders betting on emerging-market currencies have been racking up winnings this year.
A Bloomberg index that measures carry-trade returns from eight emerging markets, funded by short positions in the dollar, climbed 4.7% in the first half, and is now on track for the best yearly gain since 2017. Mexico’s peso has notched up carry-trade gains of 18%, while Hungary’s forint returned 15.4% and Brazil’s real 14%. The carry trade is a strategy that involves borrowing in countries with low interest rates to invest in higher-yielding assets and currencies...
