China leads race for lithium in Africa
Diversifying supply sources will boost Beijing’s efforts to retain its dominance in EV metals processing while US pushes to build its supply networks
China’s early move to tap new centres of lithium supply across Africa is reaping rewards, helping the top electric-vehicle battery producer navigate a tight market for the key metal.
Spurred by a flurry of investment from Chinese companies, mines across the continent are forecast to increase production of lithium raw materials more than 30 times from last year’s volume by 2027, according to S&P Global Commodity Insights. Africa will account for 12% of global supply by then, compared with 1% in 2022...
