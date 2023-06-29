People who have lost weight wonder whether they will need to bear side effects or decades or risk relapse
Bear Grylls, the adventurer, TV host and author, is joining forces with artificial intelligence (AI) company Seekr to launch a new platform where children can learn what he says is the next big survival skill — digital literacy.
The site, called Mission Seekr, will allow young explorers to participate in online humanitarian and environmental “missions” while gaining digital media literacy skills. Seekr’s technology evaluates content for reliability and reveals political leanings, to help users make informed decisions about what they read or view online...
Bear Grylls sees AI, computer literacy as next ‘survival skill’
‘It’s a tsunami of information’
