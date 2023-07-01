People who have lost weight wonder whether they will need to bear side effects or decades or risk relapse
Twitter is imposing a temporary cap on the number of tweets that accounts can see each day, a move that sparked backlash from some users.
Twitter owner Elon Musk tweeted on Saturday that unverified users will be able to view as many as 600 posts daily while Twitter Blue subscribers can see 6,000 posts “to address extreme levels of data scraping” and “system manipulation”. He later added the limits will be increased to 800 and 8,000 respectively, without specifying how long the limits will last...
Twitter plan to limit tweet views sparks backlash
Social media platform says the move aims to limit ‘scraping’ of data and ‘system manipulation’
