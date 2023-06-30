A week after near mutiny, Vladimir Putin is weakened but more dangerous

Putin spent the week trying to reassure key constituencies, as doubts about his control among the government and business elite spread
A week after an abortive uprising by a mercenary chief shook his authority, Vladimir Putin’s efforts to reassert his control are showing cracks.
Infighting spread within the security establishment as the Russian president moved on senior players thought to have supported the 24-hour mutiny by Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin. One top general was detained for questioning, according to people familiar with the moves...
