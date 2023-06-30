Its year-to-date rally has added more than $940bn to the company’s size
A post-Putin world may reshape the oil landscape, from potential price wars to unexpected supply disruptions
Argentines are saving in dollars and making more and more transactions in dollars
Apple is on the verge of becoming the first company to ever close with a market value of $3-trillion, the latest sign of big tech’s seemingly unstoppable dominance on Wall Street.
The iPhone maker gained 1.2% on Friday, resulting in a market capitalisation of $3.01-trillion (R56.7-trillion) and bringing its gain for the year to 47%. Its year-to-date rally has added more than $940bn to the company’s size...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Apple on verge of becoming first company with $3-trillion valuation
Its year-to-date rally has added more than $940bn to the company’s size
Apple is on the verge of becoming the first company to ever close with a market value of $3-trillion, the latest sign of big tech’s seemingly unstoppable dominance on Wall Street.
The iPhone maker gained 1.2% on Friday, resulting in a market capitalisation of $3.01-trillion (R56.7-trillion) and bringing its gain for the year to 47%. Its year-to-date rally has added more than $940bn to the company’s size...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.