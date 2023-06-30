US overdoses with sedative xylazine soar

The US has been in the grip of an opioid overdose epidemic for years, with almost 80,000 deaths reported from use of opioids in 2022 alone
The danger from a little-known sedative that’s frequently combined with opioids exploded from 2018 to 2021 as deaths linked to the drug rose by 34 times
Overdose deaths involving xylazine grew to 3,468 from 102 over the study period, according to research released on Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s National Center for Health Statistics. Almost all of those deaths also involved fentanyl, according to the study of death certificates, an extremely potent synthetic opioid with its own soaring toll. ..
