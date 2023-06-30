Madagascar turns to gold to beef up reserves as vanilla exports decline

Central bank governor says the plan is to accumulate gold reserves, holding four to five tonnes
Madagascar’s new central bank governor is planning to use gold to beef up official reserves and strengthen the nation’s currency following declining sales of a key export: vanilla.
The Central Bank of Madagascar received 1-ton of gold, which was refined as per the London Bullion Market Association’s benchmarks, earlier this month. That marked the first step for the Antananarivo-based monetary authority to diversify its reserves. A substantial proportion of the gold comes from domestic small-scale miners, said governor Aivo Andrianarivelo...
