China’s sweetener producers gained after a report said the World Health Organisation (WHO) is set to decide on the safety of aspartame, a manufactured sugar used in popular diet drinks, with an analyst saying substitute manufacturers may profit.
Shares in Baolingbao Biology and Shandong Sanyuan Biotechnology, which make natural sweetener erythritol jumped by at least 10% each on Friday. Anhui Jinhe Industrial, a producer of additives including sucralose gained 9.8%, while Shandong Kaisheng New Materials, which uses a raw material used in its production, advanced 15%. ..
China’s sweetener makers rise ahead of aspartame ruling
WHO is set to decide on the safety of the manufactured sugar used in popular diet drinks
