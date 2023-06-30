CEOs of Japanese car companies earn much less than counterparts

Former Toyota CEO Akio Toyoda got $6.9m last financial year, compared with General Motors CEO Mary Barra’s $29m
Japan boasts some of the world’s biggest carmakers, but pay packages for their executives pale in comparison to industry leaders in the US.
Toyota Motor said on Friday that its former CEO, Akio Toyoda, was paid ¥999m ($6.9m) last financial year, up from ¥685m total compensation in the year through March 2022. Even after the 46% increase, his pay remained way lower than his peers in the year before.
In 2021, General Motors CEO Mary Barra’s total compensation was about $29m, while Jim Farley’s package at Ford was just under $23m, company filings show. In Europe, Stellantis, which makes Fiat, Jeep and Peugeot cars, paid CEO Carlos Tavares €19.2m in 2021, not including long-term incentives.
Executive compensation in Japan has always been far below that of US counterparts in almost every industry. Companies like Toyota say they’re committed to changing that.
“Owing to culture or corporate structure, the salaries of American executives and foreign executives in Japan have historically been much higher,” a Toyota spokesperson said Friday. “We’re aware of the gap and we’re working to fix it.”
James Kuffner, Toyota’s chief digital officer and CEO of its technology development arm, was paid ¥810m last fiscal year, according to the company’s statement Friday.
Nissan Motor, which has just shuffled its leadership, also published salaries on Friday, showing that former COO Ashwani Gupta was paid ¥726m last financial year. CEO Makoto Uchida made ¥673m.
Honda Motor said last week that its CEO, Toshihiro Mibe, was paid ¥348m and chair Seiji Kuraishi got ¥138m.
Toyoda was replaced as CEO in April by former Lexus chief Koji Sato, who is driving a shift into electric vehicles. Sato’s salary wasn’t published Friday.
