Tom Wipf, a vice-chair at Morgan Stanley, is departing after almost four decades to join UBS Group.
He will help lead the bank’s effort to integrate Credit Suisse’s operations in the Americas, according to company spokesperson Erica Chase, after the emergency takeover of UBS’s Swiss rival...
Top Morgan Stanley man joins UBS
Tom Wipf will help lead the integration of Credit Suisse’s operations in the Americas
