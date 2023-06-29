JPMorgan Chase takes the spot, with $284bn in deals giving it a market share of 22.5%
Carbon emissions aren’t like parking tickets. You can’t just pay a little money to clear your record and avoid the dreaded clamp, thus freeing yourself to blithely park somewhere else.
Yet too many companies use the market for carbon offsets this way. They buy credits that don’t come close to making up for their contributions to global warming, giving themselves a pass to emit more carbon. Fortunately, some are waking up to the reality that they must do more...
KitKat among the growing ranks of former offsetters
Nestlé is getting out of the offset market and putting the money towards cutting emissions
